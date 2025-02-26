Dry weather conditions affecting growth of Green Ghana trees

Dry weather conditions affect performance and growth of trees planted under the Green Ghana Project, an intervention instituted as part of a flagship programme of the erstwhile NPP administration in the Upper East Region.

The Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions suffer dry and hot weather conditions around this season.

A follow-up on several of these trees planted last year during the planting season indi­cates that trees faced challenges at their various stages of perfor­mance due to the dry weather.

Some stakeholders and staff of the Forestry Commission (FC) the reporter interacted with indi­cated, “The trees we water every day, if you look at the growth of the trees in the nursery, it is not too good.

Though some are doing well, the others are not doing well though we water. Unless the rain come again.” Mr Paul Hinneh, District Manager of the Bolga­tanga Forestry Division, stated.

Mr Paul Hinneh said a nursery currently being cared for has an excess of 140,000 tree seedlings.

He also noted that 230, 000 trees were given out in 2024 to NGOs, churches and individ­uals, and indicated that Green Ghana, is in its fourth year since it was initiated in 2021.

Mr Hinneh added that though some of the trees plant­ed did not do well, others were picking up slowly because it is not in the rainy season.

On monitoring of the trees, the district manager mentioned that the project was ongoing and staff were monitoring various levels of performance of the trees that were picked by stakeholders at onset of the rains in 2024.

“Right now, because of the weather condition much will not be seen until the rains start again.” The District Manager indicated.–GNA