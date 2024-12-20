East Legon accident: Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son jailed 6 months

The 16-year-old son of Bishop Salifu Amoako will serve six months at a

Senior Correctional Centre, after the Family and Juvenile Court in Accra found him guilty of negli­gent driving and convicted him.

His parents, Bishop Amoako and Mouha Amoako, were con­victed to a fine of GH¢12,000 for dereliction of parental control.

The convict, name withheld, initially pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, negligent driving, and driving without a licence, but changed his plea to guilty.

Aside the fine imposed on the parents, Bishop Amoako was slapped with GH¢8,000, addition­al fine to cover property damag­es, including an ECG light pole destroyed during the crash.

The court, presided over by Bernice Mensimah Ackon, cau­tioned the boy from driving until he attained the legal driving age of 18.

Assistant State Attorney, Ebenezer Yaw Acquah, told the court that despite the juvenile’s lack of a driver’s licence, his family had reportedly allowed him to drive their vehicles on multiple occasions.

He said on October 12, 2024, the family held a birthday party for the boy at an event centre in East Legon.

The prosecutor said during the party, the boy asked Linda Bonsu Bempah, a personal assistant tasked for supervising the event, for the keys to his mother’s Jaguar F-Pace Sport car.

The court heard that Linda handed over the keys, and the boy left with a friend to meet others at the A&C Mall.

Acquah said the group, driving in a convoy of three SUVs, sped through East Legon. At the Dzane-Ashie Road, the juvenile, leading the convoy, recklessly accelerated the Jaguar F-Pace Sport. At a T-junction on Mensah Wood Avenue, he collided with an Acura driven by Joseph Ackah, who had slowed to navigate a turn.

“The collision was violent and destructive, propelling both vehicles across the street and into a wall, destroying an ECG pole in the process,” Mr Acquah told the court.

Both vehicles caught fire almost immediately. The juvenile and his passenger managed to escape, but Ackah and the oc­cupants of his vehicle, includ­ing two 12-year-old girls, were trapped.

Bystanders managed to pull Ackah and a toddler from the burning car, but the two 12-year-old girls could not be rescued and perished in the flames.

Investigations revealed the boy’s reckless driving was far below the standard expected of a competent driver and endan­gered the lives of road users. The juvenile admitted to taking the keys, picking up his friend, and driving to the A&C Mall before the crash.

