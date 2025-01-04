Ninth Parliament summoned to elect Speaker on January 7

The Members of Parliament-elect have been summoned to Parliament to elect the Speaker and his first and second deputies on Tuesday, January 7, at five minutes after midnight.

This forms the First Meeting of the Ninth Parliament, Mr Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, the Acting Clerk to Parliament, said in a statement issued in Accra sighted by the Ghanaian Times on Saturday.

“Know ye all men that in the exercise of the Powers conferred on the Clerk to Parliament, I, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Acting Clerk to Parliament, appointed under Article 124 of the Constitution and pursuant to Order 8(2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, do hereby appoint Parliament House, Accra, to be the place…” it said.

“…And five minutes past twelve midnight (12:05 a.m.) of Tuesday, the 7th day of January, 2025 to be the time when Parliament shall sit to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers and for the administration of Oaths to the Speaker and Members of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.”