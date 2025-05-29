Ecobank Group CEO reaffirms commitment to Ghana’s growth agenda

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ecobank Group, Jeremy Awori, has reiterated the Bank’s strong and enduring relationship with Ghana and its unwavering support for the country’s economic transfor­mation.

“As a pan-African banking group, Ecobank is committed to driving regional trade and integration, helping businesses in Africa grow across borders and onto the global stage. The Group continues to enhance its solutions to serve its customers better, with customer satisfaction at the heart of everything it does,” he said.

Mr Awori made the statement he and Mrs Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, paid a courtesy call on the President John Dramani Mahama.

.During the meeting, Mr Awori conveyed the goodwill of the entire Ecobank Group and extended warm congratulations to the President on his assumption of office.

He also reaffirmed Ecobank’s commitment to being a trusted partner in Ghana’s national devel­opment journey.

He highlighted the bank’s contribution to inclusive economic growth and outlined opportuni­ties for deepening collaborations between the public and private sectors to drive sustainable devel­opment.

While in Accra, Mr Awori and Mrs Osei-Poku also held strategic discussions with the Minister of Finance, Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama.

The meetings focused on the future of finance in Ghana, eco­nomic resilience and how finan­cial institutions can support the government’s priorities through impactful financing and digital financial inclusion.

Mr Awori said “At Ecobank, we firmly believe that effective public-private partnerships are es­sential for building strong, resilient economies across Africa. Ghana is a key market for the Group, and our ongoing investments here reflect our confidence in the coun­try’s future and our desire to play a catalytic role in its development.”

“In line with our commitment to driving regional integration and trade, we continue to innovate and tailor our offerings to better serve our customers, putting their satisfaction at the core of what we do,” he said.

Mr Awori visit comes at a time as the Ecobank Group intensifies its Growth, Transformation and Returns (GTR) strategy across its footprints.

Ghana plays a central role in this journey, serving as a hub for innovation and a launchpad for regional initiatives. In recent years, Ecobank Ghana has led on several strategic programmes, including the re-launch of the enhanced Ellevate by Ecobank Programme dedicated to supporting women businesses and women-focused businesses, digital banking, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) support and sustainable finance initiatives.

In her remarks, Mrs Osei-Poku said “We are honoured to host our Group CEO and to showcase the impactful work we are doing here in Ghana. His visit reaffirms our shared commitment to supporting national priorities and creating val­ue for our customers, communities and the economy at large.”

The Ecobank Group remains committed to championing finan­cial inclusion, driving innovation, and supporting Africa’s growth.

