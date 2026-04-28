Education Minister directs GTEC to withdraw letters on post-retirement contracts

The Minister of Education has directed the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to immediately withdraw its letters issued on September 30 and October 1, 2025, concerning post-retirement contracts for academic senior members of public universities.

The directive follows a meeting between the Minister and the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the decision forms part of ongoing consultations aimed at ensuring that any policy direction on post-retirement engagements in public universities reflects broad stakeholder consensus.

It said the withdrawal is intended to allow further engagement with relevant stakeholders on the matter, with a focus on promoting institutional sustainability and safeguarding the interests of Ghana’s tertiary education sector.

The Ministry emphasised its commitment to a transparent, inclusive and consultative approach in addressing issues affecting higher education in the country.

It assured stakeholders that government remains open to dialogue in order to arrive at a mutually acceptable framework for managing post-retirement contracts for academic staff in public universities.

The directive effectively puts on hold the implementation of the earlier GTEC correspondence until consultations are completed and a final policy direction is agreed upon.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana has in recent times raised concerns over aspects of conditions of service and post-retirement engagement of senior academics, prompting engagements with the Ministry.

The Ministry of Education is expected to continue consultations with key stakeholders in the higher education sector in the coming weeks.

By Cliff Ekuful

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