Election taskforce secures vehicle to transport logistics,personnel -Police

The National Election Security Task Force (NESFF), including the Electoral Commission (EC)has secured vehicles from various state agencies to support elections on December 7, 2024.

The vehicles were provided by the Ministry of Education (MOE) , district assemblies and other local government agencies across the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Director of Public Affairs of the Police Service Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP ),Grace Ansah-Akrofi, who spoke on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the various state agencies for their timely provision of the vehicles to support the elections.

According to her, the agencies responded promptly to their request for vehicle support, where they provided pickups and buses to facilitate the movement of personnel and logistics.

“The vehicle provided will be very helpful in the movement of our personnel and other logistics to enhance the security during the elections as we head for the polls tomorrow,”She stated that the vehicle support was in line with established practices in ensuring the conduct of smooth elections.In educating citizens in regards to casting their ballots , she said that there was the need for voters to take along their voter identification cards to the various pollingcentres to have a smooth electoral process.

ACP Akrofie advised citizens to be cautions and make sure that the presidential and parliamentary ballot papers given to them were intact .

She also advised citizens to adhere to the guidelines provided by the EC officials at the polling stations to ensure a smooth electoral process.

“We wish to entreat all voters to come freely to their polling stations with voter ID cards and join the queue at the polling stations to ensure a smooth process,“she said She also advised each person to vote once for both their preferred presidential and parliamentary candidates.

“After voting, the voter should leave the voting or polling station immediately after the vote is cast.

All voters should respect other voters’ right to vote for a candidate of their choice,”She said that votes could go back to the polling stations at the close of the polls at 5:00p.m. to observe the counting of the ballot papers.

ACP Akrofie assured citizens that security personnel are strategically deployed to maintain order and ensure peaceful electoral process.



By AGNES OWUSU