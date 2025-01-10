Emmanuel Quartey Foundation donates to Weija Leprosarium

The Emmanuel Quar­tey Foundation, owned by featherweight boxer, Emmanuel Quartey, on Tuesday donated assorted items and cash to the Weija Leprosarium Centre.

The items included bags of rice, gallons of oil, a carton of milk, toiletries, and a cash amount of GH¢500.

The donation formed part of the boxer’s commitment to sup­port the less privileged in society.

Quartey was accompanied by his Manager, Gideon Owusu Boamah; Coach Kofi Van Hybels; and Publicist, Solomon Kumi-Ye­boah.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Quartey said the initiative has been running for the past three years, and he aims to continue.

“Last year, we donated to young street children in Bukom, and the year before we were at the Osu Children’s Home. I always want to share with people. I’m very elated to have been doing this since 2021,” he stated.

Mr Boamah praised the boxer for his kind gesture, adding that, “the fact that he is not rich but always want to share the little he has speaks volumes of the kind of person he is. We are excited to do this, and we look forward to continuing this next year.”

Receiving the items, the Super­visor at the centre, Father Caleb, thanked the team for the kind ges­ture, using the opportunity to call on other boxers and sports athletes to emulate Quartey’s example and come to their aid to lessen the plights of the centre.

BY TIMES SPORTS RE­PORTER