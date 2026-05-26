Bank of Ghana suspends proposed 0.75% wallet-to-bank transfer fee

The Bank of Ghana has directed Mobile Money Fintech Limited (MMFL) to suspend the implementation of its proposed 0.75 percent fee on direct wallet-to-bank transfers pending further consultations.

The proposed charge was scheduled to take effect on June 1, 2026.

In a press release issued by its Communications Department, the central bank said the decision to halt the implementation was to allow for further engagement on the matter.

According to the Bank of Ghana, the move forms part of efforts to ensure that any changes in charges within the mobile financial services sector are introduced fairly and in a way that protects consumers.

The Bank said it remains committed to safeguarding the financial wellbeing of users of mobile money and other digital financial services.

The proposed fee had generated public discussions ahead of its planned implementation date.

However, the Bank of Ghana did not indicate when a final decision on the proposed charge would be announced.

By: Jacob Aggrey