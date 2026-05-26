EPA announces ban on styrofoam products Effective January 2027

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has announced that the production, importation, sale, distribution, and use of polystyrene foam products, popularly known as Styrofoam or takeaway packs, will be banned in Ghana effective January 1, 2027.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Authority on May 25, 2026.

According to the EPA, the directive follows a policy announcement made by President John Dramani Mahama during the 2025 World Environment Day celebration on June 5, where he declared government’s intention to ban Styrofoam products as part of efforts to fight plastic pollution and protect the environment.

The Authority said the ban will apply to all forms of expanded polystyrene foam products used for commercial and human activities.

These include food packaging containers, disposable cups and plates, takeaway packs used by restaurants and chop bars, foam mattresses, ceiling and insulation materials, as well as packaging and cushioning materials.

However, the EPA noted that polystyrene products intended for medical, scientific, laboratory, and diagnostic purposes will be exempted, subject to regulation.

The Authority explained that the policy forms part of national efforts to improve environmental sanitation, protect public health, reduce plastic pollution, and promote sustainable development.

It therefore urged manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, food vendors, hospitality operators, and other stakeholders to begin transitioning to safer and environmentally friendly alternatives before the directive takes effect.

The EPA said it will embark on nationwide public education and stakeholder engagements during the transition period leading to January 2027.

According to the Authority, it will also strengthen monitoring, inspections, and enforcement measures to ensure full compliance with the directive.

The EPA added that it will work closely with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, port authorities, customs officials, and industry regulators to enforce the ban across the country.

The Authority further called on the public to support the initiative by adopting sustainable consumption practices and using reusable and recyclable packaging materials.

“Protecting the environment is our collective responsibility,” the statement said.

By: Jacob Aggrey