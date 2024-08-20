Engineer in trouble for allegedly swindling farmer of GH¢99,810

The Accra Circuit Court Nine has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a mechanical engineer, who al­legedly took GH¢99,810.00 from a farmer under the pretext of securing her two tractors.

Justice Kwame Amenya, ac­cused, failed to turn up when the case was presented in court.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah ad­journed the matter to September 2, 2024.

The prosecution said Ms Mabel Lariba Bukari, the com­plainant, was a farmer residing at Manyira Pokuase, whereas Amenya, resided at Oyarifa.

The court heard that last year, Ms Bukari was introduced to Amenya by a friend that he was a staff at Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), who (ac­cused) could assist complainant to purchase auctioned tractors from the ministry.

The prosecution said that Ms Bukariin a bid to buying the trac­tors linked up with Amenya.

The court heard that the ac­cused sent pictures of some trac­tors to the complainant to choose two out of them, adding that they (two) cost GH¢52,600.00 and GH¢62,000.00 respectively.

The court was told that on September 14, last year, Ms­Bukari, gave GH¢23,000.00 to her son, Emmanuel Apatuween Anankra, a witness in the case, who deposited the money into MOFA/MOF ESCROW’s account at Ghana Commercial Bank Ministries’ branch.

According to prosecution, witness made another deposit of GH¢35,000.00 into a different Bank account at Zenith Bank for the cost of brand new II Raw Multi Crop Planter and Multi Crop Thresher B 340 T.

The prosecution said later, the complainant asked Amenya

to refund the money sent since she did not want that equip­ment. Amenya agreed but later informed complainant that there were tractors available to be auctioned and Ms Bukaria gain showed interest.

The court was informed that Amenya was able to re­fund GH¢23,000.00 which was paid into the MOFA/MOF ESCROW’s account at Ghana Commercial Bank.

Again, Amenya told Ms Bukari that the Ministry need­ed foodstuffs and complainant should supply food stuff to cover the balance of GH¢56,000 00.

He heard that Ms Bukari gave Amenya foodstuff amounting to GH¢32,300.00 and again sup­plied foodstuffs amounting to GH¢23,510.00, and transferred the remaining GH¢1,500.00 (in cash) to Amenya for the said tractors, but he failed to fulfil his promise. —GNA