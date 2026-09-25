England cannot imitate Spain’s success- Gordon

Anthony Gordon believes England cannot copy Spain’s example and must use their own strengths to end a 60-year wait to win a major tournament.

Barcelona winger Gordon was part of the Three Lions squad that again fell short at the semifinals of the World Cup, while Spain went on to be crowned world champions for the second time.

The 25-year-old has made a fine start to life in Spain since his move from Newcastle in May but ahead of England’s Nations League showdown against Spain at Wembley, he thinks there are clear differences between the football cultures of both countries.

“We can’t keep looking at other countries and trying to be like them, because we’re not them – we’re English and we have our own strengths which they don’t have, so maybe we start playing the way we’re good at,” said Gordon.

“I’m speaking from a point of view where I feel like we are trying to replicate Spain.

“Because I’m in Spain, I know we have just as good players, but they have different qualities, so why are you trying to make those players the same as the Spanish players? Because the Spanish players lack the things that we have and vice versa.”

Gordon put his country on the cusp of a first World Cup final since 1966 when he opened the scoring against Argentina in the last four, but his withdrawal 11 minutes later changed the course of the game.

Thomas Tuchel replaced him with defender Ezri Konsa as part of a raft of defensive-minded substitutions and England paid for a lack of attacking threat as Argentina struck twice in the final 10 minutes.

“I was (surprised), being totally honest,” Gordon added on the substitution. “Only because I’d just scored, so I’m the type of player that, I’ve said before, I’m really good when I play off adrenaline.

“When I score, I normally don’t have many bad games because I get into an untouchable mode of confidence. It makes me feel on top of the world. Especially in that moment, on that stage, I felt really good.”

Gordon said he may never get over the disappointment of that defeat but is hoping England use their hurt to spur them on to glory eventually.

“(The) scar doesn’t have to be a negative one because it might lead us to victory in the next tournaments,” he explained.

“I think any time you lose anything of value in life, whether it be a person or something like a match or anything you really want to have or win or anything of large value, you’ll never be the same person.

“It leaves a scar, but that scar doesn’t always have to be a negative one. You can be a better person for it. You can learn different things about the world, about yourself.”-AFP

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