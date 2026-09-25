Nigerian football enduring ‘worst time in history’ – Odegbami

As Nigeria begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign, former international Segun Odegbami, who won the tournament on home soil in 1980, says the country is experiencing the “worst time” in its football history.

Over the past 12 months both the Super Eagles and Super Falcons failed to qualify for their respective FIFA World Cups.

But beyond the failure of the senior national teams, Nigeria has also endured disappointing results at age-group level and in African club competitions – although the West Africans recently reached the quarter-finals of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

Odegbami says the diminishing returns represent a “tectonic shift” for one of the continent’s traditional powers.

“It has never been this bad in our entire history that we didn’t qualify for the World Cup,” the 74-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

“Our girls (the Super Falcons), who were African champions, failed to win a competition (the 2025 Women’s AFCON) that was just there for their taking. All our junior teams are not doing well.

“Our local league is not bringing in money. Something is definitely wrong.”

The crisis has already triggered major changes within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Its president Ibrahim Gusau, general secretary Mohammed Sanusi and multiple members of the federation’s executive committee resigned last month following mounting criticism.

Odegbami says Nigerian football had not been represented by its “first XI administrators” and has called for a restructure to create the conditions for long-term development.

“The outcry by Nigerians was total. Everybody wanted them out, to the extent that the President of the country himself (Bola Tinubu) made the pronouncement that he wanted reforms,” he said.

“Everything came together like a jigsaw puzzle and is working now for us to produce a blueprint that will cover every aspect of our football development.”

Sweeping changes at the NFF

A joint delegation from world governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been involved in discussions with the National Sports Commission (NSC) over the future structure of Nigerian football.

The parties are working towards a roadmap for comprehensive reforms but NFF elections, scheduled for 27 September, have been suspended.

President Tinubu stated his desire for reform to overcome what he called “repeated failures”.

Emmanuel Ikpeme has been appointed NFF interim general secretary, with Ademola Olajire the interim deputy general secretary.

The changes have prompted renewed debate among stakeholders over whether the country needs a deeper restructuring.

Nigerian sports journalist Fisayo Dairo believes any reform must extend beyond a change in leadership.

“The reform should be the setting up of a proper framework and structure that our football can thrive on,” Dairo told BBC Sport Africa.

“[We need to] develop national teams, harness talent from the grassroots and have governance that incorporates all forms of stakeholders.

“The corporate world has to be fully represented so that the administration is able to generate funds.”

‘What is Nigeria’s football style?’

For Odegbami, the current situation is a stark contrast to the era in which he helped transform the Nigerian game.

Nicknamed ‘Mathematical’ for his precision and skill on the ball, the forward was part of the Super Eagles side that won the country’s first continental title in 1980, beating Algeria 3-0 in the final in Lagos.

“We had unprecedented support and fortunately the stars aligned with us,” he said.

Segun Odegbami scored 23 goals in 47 appearances for Nigeria and was named in the team of the tournament as the Super Eagles won AFCON 1980

“It was an indescribable atmosphere during that period.

“That experience you can’t even describe and compare. [It remains] indelible in our minds.”

Nigeria lifted the AFCON trophy again in 1994 and 2013, and finished as runners-up at the 2023 edition.

The team also finished third in 2019 and at this year’s finals in Morocco.

However, Odegbami argues sport has “not been a priority” of successive governments and believes his nation has been failed by football administrators since the mid-1990s.

“The pilots are not guiding us well, they haven’t guided us well,” he said.

“And that has affected every aspect of our football development: the grassroots, the discovery of players, the development of the players, and the establishment of the institutions that will take care of them, the academies, and the clubs that they will go into both locally and internationally.

“What is the coaching methodology? What is the philosophy of our football in the country?

“What is our culture, what is our style?”

Decaying infrastructure

Yet, alongside the failure to reach the past two men’s World Cups, concerns over deteriorating infrastructure and inadequate investment have become recurring themes in discussions about the state of the Nigerian game.

Across Africa, meanwhile, other nations have continued to invest in hosting major competitions.

Senegal will be the venue for the Youth Olympic Games next month, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia are holding next year’s men’s Cricket World Cup, Kenya will stage the 2029 World Athletics Championship, and Morocco will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Odegbami has bemoaned the fact that top-class stadiums which Nigeria used to possess have fallen into disrepair after being neglected.

He name-checked the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, which hosted games during the 1980 and 2000 AFCONS, the Liberty Stadium (now Obafemi Awolowo Stadium) in Ibadan, Kaduna’s Ahmadu Bello Stadium and the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

“I weep when I think of the amount of damage they have done to Nigerian football – the infrastructure that we had in the country, some of the historic monuments that were facilities for football in this country,” he said.

“Whether it was wilful, whether it was ignorance, they did irreparable damage to what was Nigeria’s heritage.

“Uyo is the best we have in Nigeria, but it is not half as good as what we had from the 1960s to the 90s.”

The Super Eagles will begin their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday (16:00 GMT) before travelling to Guinea-Bissau on 29 September.

Former African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of Eric Chelle’s squad through injury.-BBC

Segun Odegbami scored 23 goals in 47 appearances for Nigeria and was named in the team of the tournament as the Super Eagles won AFCON 1980

Nigeria’s men failed to qualify for both the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups

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