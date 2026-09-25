Man Utd selling Old Trafford turf cubes

Manchester United are selling pieces of their Old Trafford pitch for £125 each.

The initiative was announced the same day that the club reported that overall debt remains more than £1bn.

The first batch put on sale has already sold out.

While United recorded a record revenue of £677.6m and a £22.6m operating profit for 2025-26, they had a pre-tax loss of £43m.

The 13-time Premier League champions also confirmed £63.5m had been spent on buying land for the team’s new stadium, which is expected to cost more than £2bn overall.

For the first time in 14 years, the Old Trafford pitch was dug up this summer and stripped back to its foundation.

Sections of the turf were preserved, with pieces measuring 7x7cm then being placed in glass cubes.

The cubes are presented inside a black case.

The club website says that the cubes make a “priceless memento of iconic games played at home and keeps the memories of matchdays alive”.-BBC

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