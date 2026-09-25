Konate out with knee sprain 

Earlier yesterday, it was confirmed that Real Madrid new arrival Ibrahima Konate was leaving the France national team camp after suffering a knee sprain.

The summer signing was called up by new Les Bleus manager Zinedine Zidane, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga.

However, he was released earlier today due to the injury sustained in training, although it has since been confirmed that the problem is not very serious.

Building on that, journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport reports that Konate is now expected to be sidelined for a short period of only 7-8 days.

This will come as a massive relief for Real Madrid considering that the Frenchman has established himself as a regular starter under Jose Mourinho.- Madrid Universal

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