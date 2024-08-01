Enhancing maritime education and industry participation in Ghana

Introduction

maritime transportation is the backbone of international trade, handling most of the world’s commerce and ensuring the efficient movement of goods and commodities between nations. Seafarers are crucial to this net­work, maintaining ship operations, ensuring safety, and securing cargo. However, the industry faces an imminent shortage of seafarers, threatening global maritime stability. In response, the International Mar­itime Organisation (IMO) launched the “GO TO SEA” campaign to ad­dress this shortage, especially among officers, essential for the future of shipping.

Ghana, with its strategic initia­tives and robust maritime education system, stands poised to tackle this global challenge and reap signifi­cant economic benefits. This article explores how expanding maritime education, transitioning to an open ship registry, and investing in a training ship can position Ghana as a leading maritime nation.

Current State of Maritime Edu­cation in Ghana

Ghana’s maritime education is led by the Ghana Maritime Author­ity (GMA), operating under the Ministry of Transport. The GMA collaborates with the Regional Maritime University (RMU) to issue internationally recognized certifi­cates of competency and proficiency to seafarers who complete approved courses. These certifications comply with the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) convention, ensuring Ghanaian seafarers meet global standards.

The recent enactment of the Gha­na Shipping (Cabotage) Regulations, 2021 (L.I. 2438), highlights Ghana’s commitment to enhancing opportu­nities for local seafarers. This regula­tion reserves a significant percentage of maritime jobs for Ghanaian sea­farers on foreign vessels operating within Ghana’s maritime jurisdiction. The Philippines, the world’s largest supplier of seafarers, demonstrates the economic potential of a robust seafaring workforce.

Breaking the Monopoly: Ex­panding Maritime Education

Currently, RMU holds a monopoly on maritime education in Ghana. While RMU has played a crucial role in training seafarers, this monopoly limits options for students and can constrain the growth of maritime education. To foster competition, improve educational standards, and increase accessibility, expanding mar­itime education to other universities is essential.

Recommendations for Expand­ing Maritime Education

1. Authorize Multiple Institutions: The GMA should grant accredi­tation to additional universities to offer maritime programs aligned with the STCW standards. This will provide students with more choices and encourage competition among institutions, leading to higher educa­tional quality.

2. Ensure Standardisation: The GMA should implement strin­gent accreditation and monitoring processes for new institutions. This includes regular audits, adherence to international standards, and continu­ous curriculum updates.

3. Encourage Specialisation: Dif­ferent universities could offer spe­cialised maritime programs focusing on areas such as marine engineering, nautical science, maritime law, and logistics. This specialisation can cater to diverse interests and industry needs.

4. Promote Regional Access: Establishing maritime programs in universities across different regions of Ghana can increase access to maritime education for students from various parts of the country. This can also foster regional devel­opment and diversify the talent pool.

5. Collaborate with Industry: New maritime programmes should be developed in consultation with industry stakeholders to ensure they meet the evolving demands of the maritime sector. Partnerships with shipping companies, ports, and maritime organizations can provide practical training opportunities for students.

Advantages of Expanding Mar­itime Education

Increased Accessibility: More students will have the opportunity to pursue maritime education without the constraints of limited institu­tional capacity.

Enhanced Educational Quality: Competition among institutions can drive improvements in teaching methods, infrastructure, and student support services.

Diversified Specialisations: Dif­ferent universities can offer varied specialisations, providing students with a broader range of career paths in the maritime industry.

Promoted Regional Development: Establishing maritime programs in different regions can stimulate local economies and create educational hubs across the country.

Transitioning to an Open Ship Registry

Ghana currently operates a closed registry for ships, which restricts vessel registration to those owned by Ghanaian nationals or companies. While this approach offers advan­tages such as regulatory control and protection of local interests, it limits the potential for attracting foreign vessels and generating revenue.

Considerations for an Open Ship Registry

Advantages of an Open Registry

1. Increased Revenue: An open registry allows foreign-owned vessels to fly the Ghanaian flag, generating revenue through registration fees, tonnage dues, and other related charges.

2. Global Market Participation: Adopting an open registry enables Ghana to attract a larger share of the global shipping market, position­ing itself as a competitive flag state.

3. Enhanced Maritime Services: The increased number of regis­tered ships can boost demand for maritime services such as ship management, crewing, and mainte­nance, creating additional economic opportunities.

Challenges of an Open Reg­istry

1. Regulatory Oversight: Managing a diverse fleet of foreign-owned vessels requires robust regulatory oversight to ensure compliance with international safety and environmen­tal standards.

2. Flag of Convenience Concerns: Open registries are sometimes criti­cized as flags of convenience, where ship owners register their vessels in countries with lax regulations to avoid stringent safety, labour, and tax laws.

Strategies to Mitigate Chal­lenges

1. Strengthen Regulatory Frame­work: Implement stringent regula­tions and enforcement mechanisms to ensure vessels registered under the Ghanaian flag comply with inter­national standards and best practices.

2. Enhance Due Diligence: Con­duct thorough background checks and vetting processes for foreign ship owners seeking to register their vessels in Ghana to prevent issues related to substandard vessels.

3. Promote Transparency: Main­tain transparency in the registration process and fee structures to build trust with international ship owners and stakeholders.

Potential Economic Benefits of an Open Registry

1. Increased Foreign Investment: An open registry can attract foreign ship owners looking for favourable registration conditions, leading to increased foreign investment in Ghana’s maritime sector.

2. Job Creation: The influx of foreign vessels can create jobs in ship management, maritime law, port services, and related industries.

3. Boost to Maritime Infrastruc­ture: Higher demand for registration and certification services can drive investment in maritime infrastruc­ture, including ports, shipyards, and regulatory bodies.

4. Enhanced Global Reputation: Successfully managing an open registry can enhance Ghana’s repu­tation as a reliable and competitive maritime nation, attracting more shipping activities and fostering international partnerships.

Investing in a Training Ship: Enhancing Practical Training

Practical training is a crucial component of maritime education, providing students with hands-on experience and preparing them for real-world challenges. The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) should consider acquiring a training ship to offer cadets intensive, first-hand training upon completing their mari­time studies.

Importance and Benefits of a Training Ship

1. Comprehensive Sea Training: A training ship provides a controlled environment where cadets can gain practical experience in navigation, engine operations, ship handling, and safety procedures. This hands-on training complements classroom learning and enhances the cadets’ skills and confidence.

2. Sea Time Accumulation: Cadets require sea time to qualify for officer certifications. A training ship enables cadets to accumulate the necessary sea time before joining merchant ships, streamlining their path to becoming certified officers.

3. Improved Competence: Expo­sure to real-world maritime scenarios on a training ship enhances the cadets’ problem-solving abilities and adaptability. This prepares them to handle the complexities of modern maritime operations effectively.

4. Enhanced Employment Prospects: Practical experience on a training ship makes graduates more attractive to employers. Shipping companies often prefer candidates with prior sea time and hands-on training, increasing graduates’ em­ployability.

5. Fostering Innovation: Training ships can serve as platforms for re­search and development in maritime technology and practices. Cadets and instructors can experiment with new navigational tools, safety systems, and operational techniques.

6. Promoting Safety Culture: Regular drills and safety training on a training ship instill a strong safety culture among cadets. This emphasis on safety is crucial for preventing accidents and ensuring the well-be­ing of crew members on merchant ships.

Recommendations for Imple­menting a Training Ship

1. Funding and Acquisition: The GMA should explore funding options, including government sup­port, partnerships with international maritime organisations, and private sector investments, to acquire a training ship.

2. Collaboration with Industry: Collaborate with shipping compa­nies and maritime institutions to de­sign training programs and curricula that align with industry needs and standards.

3. Operational Management: Es­tablish a dedicated team to manage the training ship’s operations, includ­ing maintenance, scheduling, and coordination of training activities.

4. Continuous Assessment: Regu­larly assess and update the training programs offered on the ship to reflect advancements in maritime technology, regulations, and industry practices.

Conclusion

Ghana’s potential to become a leading supplier of seafarers and a key player in the global maritime industry is significant. By expanding maritime education to multiple insti­tutions, transitioning to an open ship registry, and investing in a training ship, Ghana can achieve substan­tial economic growth and enhance its global standing. These strategic initiatives provide a comprehensive roadmap for maximizing the bene­fits of maritime education, fostering a thriving maritime industry, and driving national development in Ghana.

Expanding maritime education will eliminate the monopoly of RMU, offering students more choic­es and improving the overall quality of education. Meanwhile, adopting an open ship registry, with robust regulatory measures, can attract foreign vessels, increase revenue, and boost the maritime sector. Investing in a training ship will provide cadets with essential practical experience, enhancing their competence and employability. Together, these steps will position Ghana as a competitive and prosperous maritime nation, contributing to global trade and economic growth.

The Author is LLM Maritime Law Student, University of Gha­na. Legon.

BY IBRAHIM MUMUNI ADAMS