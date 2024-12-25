ENSIGN GLOBAL COLLEGE RECEIVES PRESIDENTIAL CHARTER as a university

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had conferred a Presidential Charter on

The Ensign Global College, has received a Presidential Charter making it s fully fledged university to offer its own degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Now known as the Ensign Global University, the university college established in 2014, for the nearly eight was was affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) , Kumasi.

The President , Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo- Addo who conferred the Presidential Charter on the private tertiary institution at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday underscored his government’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation and nation-building.

The President of the University , Professor Stephen C Adler sharing his joy over the achievement of the academic milestone, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and reiterated the College’s vision to be a world-class academic institution, built upon a foundation of excellence in public health and service, that promotes prosperity and growth in Africa.

“The awarding of a Presidential Charter to Ensign Global College ushers in a new era of growth and impact for our beloved institution.

“We aim to use this newly acquired status as an independent private institution of higher education to extend our impact solving the great challenges facing Ghana, Africa and the world. We are now poised to extend our reach by expanding our work in public health while we introduce new programmatic areas to respond to the needs essential to achieving prosperity. We will do this through graduates who are highly competent and innovative leaders, research and knowledge curation that leads to groundbreaking solutions, and engaged service with people, communities, and institutions around the world, “ he said.

Prof Adler said as part of its new initiatives, Ensign Global University will be launching new health and safety programmes aimed at addressing emerging threats, particularly those caused by environmental degradation.

Additionally, the President of the Ensign Global university was committed to tackling human trafficking as a public health issue and will facilitate the Master of Business Creation programme, run by the University of Utah in the United States.

Ensign was a private, not-for-profit, non-sectarian tertiary institution located in Kpong in the Eastern Region of the country renowned for training global leaders in public health with innovative academic programmes that addresses rapidly evolving health challenges in Ghana.

The university was currently running a Master of Public Health (MPH) programme accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) with its MPH Programme also accredited by the US-based and globally recognised Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH).

The College was established by Dr. Lynnette and Bob Gay in 2014 out of their desire and passion to transform public health education in West Africa.

For the past 10 years, it has worked towards transforming public health education in Ghana through its public health professional training and initiatives such as the Health2Go project, Centre for Global Surgery and Centre for Medical Innovation.

It also recently inaugurated a newly completed Centre for Leadership, Innovation, and Prosperity (CLIP).

