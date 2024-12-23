Environmental Protection Agency celebrates 50th anniversary

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday celebrated its 50th birthday with a health walk in Takoradi, in the Western Region, with a resolution to tap technologies to optimise performances and for sustainable solutions.

The event was on the theme “50 Years of environmental protection, achievements, challenges and the future”.

As early as 7am, participants from the Regional Office at Sekondi, began the exercise as they sensitise the public about working together for a sustainable tomorrow, and that, protecting the environment was collective responsibility.

They carried placards, some of which read: ‘Go Green, Do Your part’, ‘Don’t waste water’, ‘Mercury is dangerous’, ‘Stop noise making’, ‘Protect the environment for our children’ and stop pollution.’

Amid brass band music, the staff began their walk from the Takoradi Mall, through the PTC Interchange area, Sagoe Junction, All Needs Traffic Light, Diab and Sons, and back to the rendezvous.

“As we look to the future, we must build on our achievement while embracing innovative technologies and integrating solutions such as the use of drones, satellites, and GPS. We must continue to address these issues with urgency and find sustainable solutions,” the Regional Director EPA, Mr Shine Fiagome, told the Ghanaian Times.

He said the EPA celebrations Was a reminder to the staff about the importance of their work and to inspire them to strive for a greener and more resilient nation.

Mr Fiagome underscored the need for the EPA to double its commitments and take action to preserve the environment and the planet.

He recalled, that the establishment of the EPA began at the time of growing concern about the dangers to the environment from careless human activity, prompting the United Nations to convene a conference in Stockholm on the environment in June 1972.

Guidelines for action adopted at the conference included the establishment of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) followed by the establishment of the Environment Protection Council, in 1974.

The EPC, Mr Fiagome added, was transformed into EPA under Act, 1994 (Act 490), and clothed with regulatory and enforcement roles, while ensuring the implementation of government policies on the environment.

On achievements, he listed key policies on climate change, plastic pollution, hazardous waste and pioneering transformational initiatives such as the setting up of the Ghana National Cleaner Production Centre at Tema.

Others include the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan, implementation of the AKOBEN programme, the establishment of the Eco Levy Fund, development of carbon market structures, preparation of the first ever State of Marine Report and the enactment of the Environmental Protection Bill, currently before parliament.

Mr Fiagome believed that, fifty years on, EPA, had played a vital role in protecting Ghana’s environment and supporting sustainable practices.

EPA, he assured, remains at the forefront of environmental protection, working diligently to solve developing concerns and enforce regulations.

He added “From regulating air and water pollution to overseeing the safe handling and disposal of hazardous materials, the EPA’s work is far-reaching and impactful. Through research, monitoring, and enforcement, the EPA strives to ensure that our environment remains clean and healthy for future generations.”

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI