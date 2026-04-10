EOCO declares Council of State member wanted over alleged gold fraud

The Economic and Organised Crime Office has declared a Council of State member, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah Atokple, wanted over alleged gold fraud.

In a news release issued on April 9, the Office indicated that it is investigating three separate petitions against him and his company, SESI EDEM Company Ltd.

According to EOCO, all three petitions relate to alleged gold fraud and follow a similar pattern.

The Office explained that the suspect, who is linked to the company, has failed to cooperate with ongoing investigations despite being given the opportunity since November 2025 to respond to the allegations.

It alleged that he has instead attempted to rely on political, traditional and media influence to avoid the investigations.

EOCO further stated that claims suggesting the Office is acting improperly are misleading, stressing that its actions are in line with the law and its mandate.

The statement also referenced recent public comments by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, noting that it has taken note of their position but remains focused on its work.

The Office described the suspect as a fugitive and indicated that he is believed to be hiding in the Volta Region.

It added that its Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit has been deployed to locate and arrest him.

EOCO urged members of the public to provide any information that could lead to his arrest, assuring that no individual is above the law.

By: Jacob Aggrey