Sam George meets MTN Ghana over Accra Digital Center project

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has held a meeting with MTN Ghana to discuss progress on an ICT hub project ongoing at the Accra Digital Center.

The engagement took place on December 9 and brought together a team from MTN Ghana led by Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer.

MTN presented the current status of the partnership which focuses on digital skills development, innovation and job creation under the One Million Coders and other related programmes.

The project is expected to support young people with modern technology skills to prepare them for opportunities in the digital space.

The Minister, Samuel Nartey George welcomed the update and expressed optimism about the collaboration.

He indicated that the partnership marks an important step in equipping young people for the digital economy and assured that the ministry remains committed to promoting innovation and creating more jobs through technology based initiatives.

By: Jacob Aggrey