Evatex Logistics rejects GACL’s contract termination, demands reversal within 7 days

Evatex Logistics Limited has expressed disappointment over the Ghana Airports Company Limited’s (GACL) decision to terminate their Revenue Assurance Audit Agreement.

In a letter addressed to GACL by its lawyers, K-Archy & Company, the company described the termination notice as shocking and claimed it was made in bad faith.

The legal representatives said Evatex had already made significant capital investments of about $64.6 million in infrastructure specifically tailored for GACL, based on the agreement signed on December 4, 2024.

According to the lawyers, Evatex had already started executing its part of the contract and had submitted reports for the attention of GACL.

The company therefore considers the move to terminate the agreement, which is set to take effect from August 27, 2024, as both unreasonable and unacceptable.

Evatex has given GACL a 7-day ultimatum to withdraw the termination letter. The company’s lawyers warned that failure to do so will compel them to take legal action to protect the company’s interests and recover the stated investments.

By: Jacob Aggrey