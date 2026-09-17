UG research: 74.2% of NPP delegates expect Eugene Boakye Antwi to win General Secretary race

A University of Ghana research on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National General Secretary election has found that 74.2% of surveyed delegates expect former Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi to win the October 3 election.

The research, conducted by a team of lecturers from the University of Ghana, Legon, led by Dr Chris Atadika, involved 889 NPP stakeholders.

According to the findings, 657 of the 889 respondents, representing 74.2%, identified Eugene Boakye Antwi as the candidate they expected to win the General Secretary position.

Incumbent General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua was identified by 223 respondents, representing 25.1%, while six respondents, or 0.7%, mentioned Sylvester Tetteh.

The researchers, however, stressed that the figures reflect the expectations of the respondents and should not be interpreted as an independent prediction of the election outcome.

The study also examined other areas of the contest, including candidate preference, perceived ability to help the NPP win the 2028 general election and name recognition.

On candidate preference, 76.6% of respondents identified Eugene Boakye Antwi as their preferred candidate, compared with 23.1% for Justin Frimpong Kodua.

When asked which candidate they believed could help the NPP win the 2028 election, 60.1% mentioned Eugene Boakye Antwi, while 39.2% chose Justin Frimpong Kodua.

The research further found that Eugene Boakye Antwi had an 82.7% name recognition among respondents when they were asked to identify candidates contesting the position. Justin Frimpong Kodua recorded 13%.

The respondents also identified good communication skills and boldness, the ability to help the party secure victory in 2028, and the ability to unite the party as some of the key qualities needed in the next General Secretary.

The study recorded 100% awareness of the General Secretary election among the respondents.

The research team, led by Dr Chris Atadika, is expected to brief the media on the full findings at the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The NPP will elect its National General Secretary on October 3, 2026.

By: Jacob Aggrey