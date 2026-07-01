Export or lose out – Afoko demands Airport for Upper East region

Renowned Ghanaian businessman and an indigene of the Upper East Region, Awentami Paul Afoko, has called for the construction of an international airport in the Upper East Region, arguing that it is critical to unlocking the region’s agricultural and export potential.

Addressing stakeholders at the Regional Development Framework validation forum in Bolgatanga, Mr. Afoko said the Upper East Region possesses enormous economic opportunities that can be harnessed through strategic investment in agriculture, infrastructure,, and trade.

“As an entrepreneur, I have learnt that governments do not create businesses; entrepreneurs do. Government’s responsibility is to create the environment within which businesses can thrive,” he said.

He highlighted irrigation projects and commercial farming as key drivers of economic transformation, urging greater investment in year-round production of vegetables, fruits, and flowers for international markets.

“The challenge is not finding buyers. The challenge is producing at sufficient scale throughout the year,” he stated.

Mr. Afoko also called for investment in warehouses, cold-chain facilities, packaging centres and standardized production systems to improve the competitiveness of local products, including shea butter, basket weaving, and textiles.

“We must organise ourselves to produce standardised products and invest in warehouses, cold chains, and packaging so that we become year-round suppliers,” he said.

He stressed that an international airport would significantly boost exports from the region.

“We need an airport urgently so that flowers from the Upper East can reach Europe before Kenyan flowers do. Burkina Faso produces strawberries, and we can do the same,” he remarked.

According to Mr. Afoko, the region’s strategic location also presents opportunities to expand cross-border trade with neighbouring countries through stronger economic diplomacy.

“There is the need for an international airport in the region to enable us to seize export opportunities. Our strategic location also presents enormous opportunities to strengthen border trade,” he added.

He called on the government, diplomats, and development partners to work together to position the Upper East Region as a major agricultural and export hub in West Africa.

By: Jacob Aggrey