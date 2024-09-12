FA explains termination of contract with StarTimes

Mr Fred Ache­ampong, an Executive Council (ExCo) member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), says the FA terminated the broadcast partnership with StarTimes due to outstanding monetary obligations.

According to the GFA Exec­utive Member, the Chinese Media company owed the GFA close to a million dollars, which resulted in the termination of the broadcast rights.

In 2020, StarTimes secured the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and other leagues in a four-year agreement worth $5.25 million.

But over the weekend, live matches returned to free-to-air channels following the GFA’s agreement with local broadcasting firm, AFA Sports.

Mr Fred Acheampong, in an interview with the media, said: StarTimes owes GFA close to $1 million dollars.

He stated that the GFA had to find money from different avenues to settle the clubs with the Star­Times money that the clubs were supposed to receive.

“This is the reason we couldn’t continue with StarTimes.”

With the resumption of the new season, the AFA coverage of the first week of the Ghana Premier League has been met with mixed reactions, especially con­cerning the quality of coverage

In a related development, the fixtures for Matchday Two of the Ghana Premier League promise exciting matchups as the 2024/25 season unfolds.

Medeama SC will kick off the week on Saturday with an intrigu­ing clash against Legon Cities at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Sunday’s action-packed sched­ule sees newly promoted Young Apostles take on Nations FC at the Wenchi Sports Stadium, while Basake Holy Stars, fresh from their victory over Hearts of Oak, will host Dreams FC at the CAM Park in Ainyinase.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea will face off with Karela United at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park.

In Bechem, Bechem United will battle Aduana FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, while Heart of Lions host Hearts of Oak in a highly anticipated en­counter at the Kpando Stadium.

Two fixtures have been postponed due to continental engagements.

Defending champions FC Samartex’s match against Gold Stars has been rescheduled as they prepare for their CAF Champions League second pre­liminary round clash against Raja Club Athletic on Sunday.

Similarly, Nsoatreman FC’s game against Asante Kotoko has been postponed as they face Algerian side CS Constantine tomorrow in the CAF Confeder­ation Cup. –GNA