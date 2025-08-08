Fair Wages Commission gets new board

A seven-member board has been inaugurated for the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to help improve fairness and transparency in how public sector workers are paid.

The board is chaired by Samuel Adu-Yeboah, a legal practitioner with Adom Mbrodo Law Chamber.

The other members are Dr George Smith-Graham, Chief Executive Officer of FWSC; Annie Moghtar Mohayideen, from S&AC Law; Dr Prince E. Darah of the Public Services Commission; Joyce Aseidu-Ofei, representing the Gha­na Employers Association; Madam Hilda Ashie, a retired staff of the Commission; and Shadrack Mensah from the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, said the board must work to ensure fairness in the pay structure of public sector workers.

He said the FWSC plays a key role in promoting good governance through transparent and fair salary administration.

Dr Pelpuo pointed out that one of the biggest challenges the coun­try faces was managing the wage bill of the public service in a way that fits within the broader goals of the national economy.

He said the time had come for Ghana to consider setting up an In­dependent Emoluments Commis­sion to help address differences in salaries and other payments across the public sector.

The minister encouraged the board to develop strong policies that would help reduce the frequent labour unrest caused by differences in pay.

