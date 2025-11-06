Fake Gold Agent Defrauds Ghanaian-American Investor of $83,000

A suspected fraud syndicate operating under the name Jay & Sons Enterprise has allegedly defrauded a Ghanaian-American businessman of $83,000 in a fake gold transaction in Accra.

The group, believed to operate from Dzorwulu, Nii Noi Street, near Yaakks Lodge, reportedly posed as accredited agents of the Ghana Gold Board, luring investors with forged documents and fake identification cards.

A police source told The Ghanaian Times that investigations revealed the syndicate, led by Mohammed Ali, a fair-complexioned Burkinabe national who has since been arrested, presented himself as an official partner of the President’s newly established Ghana Gold Board.

The businessman was persuaded to pay various sums under the guise of customs duties, export levies, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) taxes, and Gold Board certification fees.

According to the source, the Ghanaian-American investor transferred $83,000 to the group for gold purchase and processing but received no gold in return.

“After collecting the funds, the suspects went into hiding,” the source disclosed.

The Nima Divisional Command confirmed that investigations were underway to trace other members of the syndicate from their hideout and bring them to justice. Other members of the network, known by the aliases ‘Pepsi,’ ‘Dollar,’ and ‘Ben,’ are currently on the run.

The Ghana Gold Board has denied authorising any private individual or company to operate on its behalf, urging the public to verify credentials directly with the institution before engaging in any gold-related transactions.

Meanwhile, the Police have cautioned businesspeople to remain vigilant and report any suspicious dealings involving purported Gold Board representatives to the nearest police station.

By: Times Reporter

