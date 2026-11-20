President of FIBA Africa Zone 3 (FAZ3) and FIBA Africa Executive Committee member, Col. Samuel Ahmedu (Rtd), has arrived in the country ahead of its General Meeting and Congress, scheduled to take place tomorrow at 9 a.m. at Barima Apartments & Suites in Accra.

To be held under the theme: ‘Charting the Future: Grassroots Development, Governance and Regional Synergy in Zone 3,’ the congress will bring together heads of federations and representatives from all eight member countries, namely Nigeria, Togo, Niger, Benin, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, to deliberate on issues concerning the administration, growth and future direction of basketball within Zone 3.

Initially scheduled to run alongside the postponed FIBA Africa Zone 3 U-16 Boys and Girls Championship, the congress will provide delegates with an opportunity to assess the challenges facing basketball in the sub-region and develop practical strategies to promote its sustainable growth.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s event on the sidelines of the FIBA U-16 Jordan Nwura Youth Camp at the El-Wak Stadium, Col. Ahmedu (Rtd) indicated that the congress presents a unique opportunity to bring basketball leaders from across Zone 3 together under one roof. He noted that the gathering reinforces their shared passion for the game and, more importantly, highlights their collective responsibility to translate that passion into tangible results and meaningful progress.

He emphasised that discussions would focus on practical, results-driven solutions rather than routine deliberations, with the congress expected to conclude with actionable resolutions aimed at deepening collaboration among the eight member federations and providing a clear roadmap for the next phase of basketball development across West Africa.

For his part, President of the Ghana Basketball Federation (GBF), Mr Alex Kukula, said preparations were complete to host a successful General Meeting and Congress. He urged fellow federation heads and representatives to use the gathering as an opportunity to share ideas and strategies that would help raise the standard of basketball across the region.

The congress is also expected to create opportunities for strategic partnerships by bringing together resource persons, development organisations and prospective investors to work with FIBA Africa Zone 3 in addressing structural challenges and expanding competitive opportunities across the sub-region.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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