Newly appointed Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach, Stanley Purl Menzo, will begin his reign when he leads his side to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem to face Bechem United in their Matchday 12 fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Coach Menzo, who also doubles as the Director of Football of the Porcupine Warriors, is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the team and steer them out of their current predicament, which has seen them languish 11th on the league table with 14 points from 11 games.

Having won three games, lost three and drawn five, the Fabulous lads will be counting on the former Dutch goalkeeper to guide the team to victory as they seek to improve their fortunes.

Matches between the two sides have often been fiercely contested, and Sunday’s clash is expected to follow a similar script, with the hosts, who sit fourth on the league table with 19 points, looking to consolidate their position.

Second-placed Accra Hearts of Oak will host Aduana FC at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on the same day in another intriguing encounter.

For Hearts of Oak, the home fixture presents an opportunity to capitalise on their home advantage and give their supporters something to cheer about.

However, the ‘Ogya Boys’ from Dormaa, led by former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, who guided the Phobians to their last league title in 2021, will be determined to frustrate their hosts and return to Dormaa with a positive result.

In other fixtures of the round, league leaders, Medeama SC, will take on FC Ashantigold 04 at the T&A Stadium, while Karela United FC lock horns with Basake Holy Stars FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Dreams FC will entertain FC Samartex 1996 at the Tuba Astro Turf, while Bibiani Dun’s Park will host the encounter between Bibiani Gold Stars SC and Swedru All Blacks FC.

In Berekum, home side Berekum Chelsea will welcome Young Apostles FC to the Golden City Park, while the Nana Boamah Darko II Park in Kukurantumi will host the clash between high-flying Port City FC and Heart of Lions FC.

Matchday 12 action will, however, kick off tomorrow with Tema-based Vision FC welcoming debutants Debibi United FC to the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema New Town.

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