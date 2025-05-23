FDA seizes illicit tobacco products from 5 shops in Accra

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has seized quantities of illicit tobac­co and related products during a swoop at several targeted locations in Accra.

The operation, carried out on yesterday, was aimed at clamping down on shops known for the ille­gal sale and distribution of tobacco products, particularly those consid­ered attractive to the youth.

During the operation, the FDA confiscated a wide range of unap­proved products from five shops.

These included shisha flavors, cigarettes, vapes, cigars, nitrous oxide canisters, and tobacco wraps.

All the products seized were either unregistered or had expired registrations, making their sale illegal under Ghanaian law.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, the Head of the Tobacco Products Department at the FDA, Mrs Jemima Odonko, underlined that the swoop formed part of activities lined up to commemorate this year’s World No Tobacco Day.

She explained that the FDA reg­ularly undertakes such enforcement activities, but this particular one was special because of its connection to the international anti-tobacco campaign observed every year on May 31.

Mrs Odonko further empha­sised the dangers of tobacco and related products, pointing out that there was no safe form of tobacco.

She warned that even synthetic alternatives, such as e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and flavoured vapes, are equally harmful.

According to her, these prod­ucts are often presented as safer options, especially to young people, but in reality, they are toxic and not approved for sale in Ghana.

Additionally, she explained that many of the products seized during the swoop had been smuggled into the country through illegal means.

“These items are often mar­keted in attractive packaging and with sweet flavours to appeal to young consumers, creating the false impression that they are harmless,” she stressed.

Mrs Odonko stated that the theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day is ‘Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing the Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products.’

Moreover, she mentioned that this theme highlights how the tobacco industry continues to use deceptive tactics to promote their products, especially among the youth.

She then urged the public to be aware of these tactics and to avoid such products.

As part of the campaign, she said, the FDA also undertaking education programmes in schools to sensitise students on the dangers of tobacco and synthetic nicotine products.