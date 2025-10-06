Female Ghanaian police officer honoured for exceptional contribution to peace and security in the Central African Republic

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alison Raji Atuluk of the Ghana Police Service has been honoured for her outstanding contribution to peace and security in the Central African Republic (CAR).

ASP Atuluk, who is serving with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), received a Certificate of Recognition from the United Nations for her professionalism, leadership, and dedication to duty.

She became the first female officer to command a UN parade in the country, an achievement that earned her admiration from both the UN authorities and the Inspector-General of Police of the Central African Republic.

The recognition was presented to her during a ceremonial parade where she displayed discipline, precision, and confidence.

ASP Atuluk continues to work closely with her colleagues to mentor female police officers in CAR, share her experience, and help strengthen local law enforcement.

In expressing her gratitude, she noted that service to humanity knows no borders and described her recognition as a proud moment for Ghana and for women in uniform.

Her achievement reflects the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to international peacekeeping and the important role Ghanaian women continue to play in promoting peace and security across the world.

By: Jacob Aggrey

