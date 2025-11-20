Fidelity Bank founder honoured with FAF Eminent Achievement Award

Mr Edward Effah, the founder of Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd. and the Fidelity Group, has been honoured with the FAF Eminent Achievement Award, a landmark initiative by the Faculty of Accounting and Finance (FAF) at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra.

The event, themed “Recognising Trailblasers: Driving Excellence and Transformation in Accounting, Finance and Economics” and presented at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium, celebrates Mr Effah for his entrepreneurial foresight and transformative leadership in Ghana’s financial sector.

The Faculty’s citation lauded him for building Fidelity Bank “into one of the nation’s most trusted and admired financial institutions, a beacon of indigenous excellence and sound governance.”

The FAF Eminent Achievement Award was conceived by UPSA to honour trailblazers whose careers have driven “excellence and transformation” in accounting, finance, banking, and economics. It seeks to recognise leaders who have not only advanced professional practice but have also set new benchmarks for innovation and ethical leadership, leaving a lasting imprint on the nation’s economic landscape.

Presenting the award on behalf of the faculty, Mr John Awuah, CEO of the Ghana Association of Banks, said Mr Effah’s “visionary leadership continues to inspire enterprise, innovation, and mentorship within Ghana and across the continent.”

In his remarks, Professor Isaac Boadi, Dean of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at UPSA, articulated the award’s profound purpose.

“Through this award, we recognise individuals whose professional journeys exemplify these values. Leaders who have paved the way, transformed institutions, mentored generations, and set enduring standards of excellence,” he said.

Mr Effah’s journey is a chronicle of this transformation. After a distinguished career in finance in London and Accra, he founded The Fidelity Group in 1998, followed by the launch of Fidelity Bank in 2006.

His leadership was pivotal in growing the institution from a corporate finance advisory firm into one of Ghana’s leading Tier 1 banks. Today, Fidelity Bank is the 5th largest in the country, with total assets exceeding US$2 billion and a customer base of over 2 million, a testament to the sound governance and innovative, customer-focused approach he instilled.

His legacy of building a world-class financial institution has earned him numerous accolades, including the CIMG Marketing Man of the Year (2014) and his 2019 induction into the CEO Hall of Fame as CEO of the Decade.

By Times Reporter

