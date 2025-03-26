Financial knowledge is essential for career success – Absa Finance Director

The Executive Director for Finance at Absa Bank Ghana Ltd, Munatsi Mkushi, has stated that financial literacy, not just job skills, is a key factor in long-term career success.

Speaking at a recent Absa ReadytoWork webinar, he explained that young profes­sionals who take a strategic approach to financial manage­ment can better navigate career growth, reduce financial stress, and build a more sustainable future.

He said many young people enter the workforce focused primarily on earning, without paying deliberate attention to how to effectively manage and grow their income.

Mr Mkushi elaborated that a structured approach to income, expenses, saving and investing

can lead to greater financial sta­bility which in turn can support flexibility in career decision-mak­ing.

He urged young professionals to adopt longer-term thinking in their financial decisions, saying, “You shouldn’t focus on interest rates alone, for example, be­cause they are only one of many considerations for investments… time and risk are other important drivers of investment outcomes.”

He also outlined fundamental financial strategies that could help young professionals build stability and reduce career-related stress.

He then encouraged them to look beyond traditional savings accounts and consider other investment avenues, explaining that diversifying investments can provide both security and finan­cial growth.

“When you have control over your finances, you have control over your career,” he noted.

“Financial planning allows professionals to think beyond short-term survival and make better long-term decisions.”

In furtherance, he also highlighted that a strong grasp of finance is not only beneficial for individual financial planning and flexibility, but it was also an essential career skill in diverse fields.

“Whether in HR, marketing, or operations, financial literacy serves as a transferable skill that enhances decision-making and professional success,” he said.

These insights align with Absa’s ReadytoWork initiative, an e-learning programme that provides young professionals with essential career skills for the world of work.

He encouraged young pro­fessionals to take a proactive approach to financial literacy, urging them to engage with ReadytoWork’s financial mod­ules, seek financial education, and start making small but stra­tegic financial decisions that will benefit them in the long run.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE