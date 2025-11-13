Frank Kwabena Owusu enstooled as Guantuahene of Abiriw Akuapem

In a grand traditional ceremony marked by rich cultural display and royal pageantry, Mr. Frank Kwabena Owusu, popularly known in media and entertainment circles as Franky5, was enstooled as the Guantuahene of Abiriw-Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The colorful event, which took place at the Abiriw Palace, drew hundreds of well-wishers, dignitaries, family members, friends, and residents of Abiriw who came to witness this historic moment.

The enstoolment ceremony was performed under the auspices of Nana Kwame Henaku II, the Omanhene of Abiriw Traditional Area, together with the elders and kingmakers of the Abiriw Traditional Council.

The installation of Franky5 as Nana Kwabena Owusu I, Guantuahene of Abiriw, is seen as a recognition of his outstanding dedication to the development of culture, media, and youth empowerment, as well as his unwavering commitment to promoting the Akuapem identity both locally and internationally.

A Life of Impact and Service

Before his enstoolment, Frank Kwabena Owusu had carved an enviable niche for himself as a respected media personality, cultural advocate, and creative entrepreneur.

Known affectionately as Franky5, he has used his platform on Max TV and other media networks to promote Ghanaian music, culture, and the creative arts.

His popular programmes have spotlighted both emerging and established Ghanaian talents, helping to shape national conversations around culture, morality, and youth development.

A proud son of Abiriw, Franky5 has also been instrumental in supporting cultural initiatives in the Akuapem area, especially in the organization of festivals, heritage events, and community projects aimed at empowering the youth and preserving traditional values.

His passion for uniting the people of Abiriw and his advocacy for responsible cultural representation made him a natural choice by Nana Kwame Henaku II and his elders for this revered position.

A Symbol of the New Generation of Traditional Leaders

Speaking after his installation, Nana Kwabena Owusu I expressed deep gratitude to the Omanhene, elders, and people of Abiriw for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to serve with humility, integrity, and dedication, working closely with the traditional council to promote unity, development, and cultural pride.

“This is not just an honour but a call to serve. I believe that the youth have a critical role to play in sustaining our traditions while embracing modernity. I will do my best to bridge that gap and bring progressive ideas that benefit Abiriw and the larger Akuapem State,” he stated.

Cultural Splendor and Community Support

The ceremony was characterised by rich traditional drumming, dancing, and displays of regal attire that reflected the beauty of Akuapem culture.

Representatives from various traditional areas, clergy, media colleagues, and the creative arts community were present to celebrate the new chief. Notably, Max TV, where Franky5 has been a prominent face, provided extensive coverage, while community elders and cultural groups showered him with blessings and goodwill messages.

With this enstoolment, Nana Kwabena Owusu I (Franky5) joins the council of elders of Abiriw, expected to contribute his expertise and youthful dynamism toward advancing the traditional area’s social and developmental agenda.

The occasion reaffirmed Abiriw’s commitment to nurturing leaders who embody both traditional wisdom and modern innovation — qualities that perfectly define the new Guantuahene.

The coronation and swearing in ceremony comes off on 22nd December 2025, and this forms part of the arrangement for the upcoming Abiriw Ohum (Eba) Festival scheduled for December, 21-28.