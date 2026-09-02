Ga Mantse to confer new titles on Africa Monologue Challenge contestants

His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, has announced plans to confer new traditional titles on the 12 finalists of the Africa Monologue Challenge (AMC) Season Three before they leave Ghana.

The announcement was made when the finalists paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse at his residence as part of activities for the competition.

The visit gave the contestants an opportunity to experience and learn about the rich traditions, culture and heritage of the Ga people.

Addressing the contestants, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II welcomed them to Ghana and wished them success in the competition.

He encouraged them to give their best and remain proud of their journey, regardless of who eventually emerges as the winner.

The Ga Mantse noted that participating in the competition and travelling to Ghana to connect with the continent’s culture and heritage was already a significant achievement.

He further expressed admiration for the contestants’ commitment to Africa and their role in promoting the continent’s stories through storytelling.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II indicated that he would engage the organisers of the Africa Monologue Challenge to set aside a special day to honour the contestants and confer the new titles on them before their departure.

The 12 finalists are representing Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Botswana, the Republic of Congo, Benin, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and the United States, which is representing the African Diaspora.

The finalists were selected from more than 2,000 entries for a month-long Pan-African House residency in Ghana.

Speaking during the visit, the President of the African Chamber of Content Producers and Chief Operating Officer of the Africa Monologue Challenge explained that the finalists were no longer viewed simply as individuals but as representatives of their respective countries.

He noted that at the Pan-African House, each contestant’s room symbolically represents a country.

Mawuko Kuadzi, Chief Executive Officer of MK Casting and the Africa Monologue Challenge, expressed optimism that the third edition would be more exciting than the previous two editions.

He noted that the competition had continued to grow since the first edition in Ghana and the second edition in Uganda.

Mr Kuadzi attributed the expected success of this year’s competition to the support of sponsors and partners.

He explained that the Africa Monologue Challenge was an important platform for projecting Africa in a positive light and telling the continent’s stories to the world.

“We believe this is a tool we are going to use to project Africa in a positive light,” he stated.

The Chairman of the AMC Season Three Planning Committee, Roger Quartey, also highlighted the importance of the competition in showcasing African talent to the world.

He noted that the challenge would provide a platform for the finalists to demonstrate their talents while promoting their respective countries and Africa as a whole.

The Africa Monologue Challenge Season Three brings together young storytellers from across Africa and the diaspora to promote the continent’s rich culture, history and stories.

The finalists are currently in Accra for the competition and other activities designed to expose them to Ghanaian and African culture and heritage.

By: Jacob Aggrey