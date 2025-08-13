GAF urges media to be circumspect in reportage of military helicopter crash

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has called on the media to be cautious in their reportage and commentary on the recent military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region, which claimed the lives of all eight people on board.

In a statement, the GAF said it had observed several speculative and unverified claims about the Air Force Z-9 helicopter crash.

It urged journalists, panelists, bloggers, and social media commentators to show respect to the memories of the fallen officers and help ease the pain of their grieving families.

The Armed Forces assured the public that thorough investigations had begun to determine the cause of the crash, adding that it would work with international agencies if necessary to bring closure to the matter.

It cautioned that any conclusions based on opinions or assumptions at this stage would be premature and misleading, and advised the public to be wary of such information.

The GAF expressed gratitude to the government, institutions, and individuals who had offered their support since the tragedy occurred.

It extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the souls of the victims to rest in peace.

By: Jacob Aggrey