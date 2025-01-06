GAMP congratulates President- elect John Dramani Mahama, Prof Opoku- Agyemang

The Ghana Academic of Muslims Professionals (GAMP) has congratulated John Dramnai Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National.Democratic Congress( NDC) at the December 7 2024 polls, on his election as the President of Ghana.

A statement issued by the association signed by its President, Muniru Shaibu Alidu, copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra, also congratulates Professor Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang on her bistoric achievement as the first female Vice Preosident- elect of Ghana.

“May this new chapter bring progress,stability and hope to all Ghanaians,” the statement added.

” The victory represents significant milestone in Ghana’s democratic journey and a testament to the confidence the people of Gnana have placed in your vision and leadership.We are optimistic that your administration will prioritise inclusivity,development and the well-being of all citizens,” it added.

“We look forward to your accomplishment of the promise to the Muslim community and Ghanaians as a whole,” the statement added.

As an organisation, the statement added ” We are committed to fostering national unity, professional excellence and the empowerment of all communities, GAMP looks forward to supporting your efforts in building a prosperous and harmonious Ghana.We pray for divine guidance, wisdom and strength as tou embark on this noble journey to serve our nation.”

The GAMP is an association of Muslim professionals in Ghana formed in 1994 as Ghana Muslim Academy,it has since been promoting moral excellence in Islamic communities and Ghanaian societies in general through education.