Garden City varsity holds 16th congregation

The Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Prof. Otch­ere Addai-Mensah, has called on tertiary institutions particularly those in the health sector to take advantage of the emerging advancement in technologies and health crises to design curriculum that would meet the needs of the people.

He said the health sector was in a constant flux with technological advance­ments, rising patient expectations, financial constraints and public health crises like pandemics.

Speaking at the 16th congregation of the Garden City University College (GCUC), in Kenyase, in the Kwabre East District in the Ashanti Region yesterday, Prof. Add­ai-Mensah said there was the need for a collective rethinking of how institutions of higher learning, especially the private ones offering healthcare-related courses, could prepare their students to meet and manage the evolving challenges in the healthcare landscape of the country and the world.

Speaking on the theme: “Navigating the future in higher education: The role of innovation and strategic leadership.” Prof. Addai-Mensah explained that the globalisa­tion and technological advancements have made it such that people’s expectation of healthcare services were constantly evolv­ing with demands for specialised healthcare and services on a rising trajectory.

“While this may pose some challenges to the existing healthcare systems, it also presents a boundless ground of opportu­nity especially if the tertiary institutions offering health courses have anticipated these emerging needs and designed training programmes to prepare their students to respond to them,” he said.

Addressing the graduands, the Acting President of GCUC, Nana K. Owusu Kwarteng, said as part of its innovations, the management of the university has in­troduced new programmes to assist those with weak secondary school results to pass through a diploma access course to enable them to pursue degree courses.

The new programmes are Diploma in Business Administration, Diploma in Librarianship Studies, Diploma in Com­puterised Accounting and Diploma in Environmental, Health and Safety.

The programmes were designed such that those who acquire their diploma certi­fications would gain access to pursue their degree programmes in similar courses.

The objective was to provide an avenue for everyone to acquire tertiary education and the necessary skills and training that would equip them to fit into the job to earn a living.

Nana Kwarteng said the university has this year added the MPhil in Nursing and Master of Public Health (MPH) pro­grammes all geared towards equipping the health personnel in the country with the needed skills to fit into the current job market.

Other programmes available at the University include Bachelor in Business Administration with options in Account­ing, Marketing, Management, Banking and Finance, Human Resource Management and Procurement and Supply Chain Man­agement.

He advised the graduands to let the training they received from the university be their guide as they venture into the pro­fessional world and to be good ambassa­dors of GCUC.

FROM TIMES REPORTER,