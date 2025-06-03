Gauff sails into French Open quarter-finals

World number two, Coco Gauff, continued her pursuit of a first French Open singles title with another impressive straight-sets victory to reach the quarter-finals.

The American, 21, dismantled Russian 20th seed Ekaterina Alex­androva 6-0 7-5 in Paris.

The opening set lasted 29 min­utes, with Gauff dropping just five points across the first five games.

It is the fifth consecutive year 2022 runner-up Gauff has reached the quarter-finals at Roland Gar­ros.

She will face a stern test in the next round when she takes on compatriot and Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

Seventh seed Keys beat fellow American Hailey Baptiste 6-3 7-5

Russian teenager Mirra Andree­va also progressed to the last eight in straight sets.

The sixth seed defeated Austra­lian 17th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5 and will play French wildcard Lois Boisson, who stunned third seed Jessica Pegula, next. —BBC