GCB Bank launches Hajj Account to empower Ghanaian pilgrims

GCB Bank PLC (GCB Bank) has launched a new product dubbed the GCB Hajj Account, a specialised savings account designed to help Muslims plan and save towards the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The product, tailored to provide convenience and security for prospective pilgrims, enables customers to set aside funds over time into a dedicated account.

The Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is considered among the most profound spiritual journeys for Muslims worldwide, but for many, the financial commitments pose a challenge.

With a minimum deposit of GH¢50, the GCB Hajj Account provides a disciplined savings plan with flexible deposit options, no monthly charges, free e-alerts and e-statements.

The account also comes with a free insurance package covering death, theft and loss of property, giving prospective pilgrims added peace of mind.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Friday, the Executive Head of Retail Banking at GCB, Mr Sina Kamagate, said the product was developed to empower Muslims to fulfil their religious obligation without fear of financial exploita­tion.

He said in the past, there had been instances where agents absconded with monies belonging to prospective pilgrims, and the Bank’s intervention now provided a safe, structured and transparent alternative.

Mr Kamagate explained that customers no longer needed to keep their savings with individu­als, but could instead open a Hajj Account with GCB, build up their funds and, when the time came, have the Bank transfer the money directly to their designated Hajj agent.

He noted that the product un­derscored the Bank’s commitment to inclusiveness and customer-cen­tred solutions.

According to him, with about eight months to the next Hajj, customers who started saving now would be financially ready when the time came.

Mr Kamagate added that beyond the pilgrimage, account holders who returned from Hajj could convert their accounts into standard savings accounts or chan­nel their funds into other invest­ment products.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, in remarks delivered on his behalf by his Personal Assistant, Dr Mohammed Marzuq, commended GCB Bank for introducing the Hajj Account.

He described the initiative as one that ensured safety, transpar­ency and credibility in managing funds for the pilgrimage.

The Deputy Manager of the Financial Stability Department of the Bank of Ghana, Mr Daniel Mensah Sarpong, also lauded the initiative.

He said the product would strengthen confidence in the financial system while addressing the needs of a diverse population, and added that it would not only support individuals in fulfilling their spiritual obligations but also contribute positively to the broad­er financial ecosystem.

