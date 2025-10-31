German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Ghana on Sunday

President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will embark on a three-day State Visit to Ghana from Sunday, 2 November to Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

The official programme will commence on Monday with President Steinmeier’s inspection of a full military Guard of Honour at the Forecourt of The Presidency.

Subsequently, President Steinmeier and his host, President Mahama, will hold a closed-door meeting before joining their respective delegations for bilateral talks in the Credentials Room.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening Ghana-Germany relations, particularly in the area of trade, investment, technology, and development cooperation.

A State Luncheon will be held in honour of President Steinmeier and his delegation at the Presidential Banquet Hall in the afternoon.

Later in the day, the German President will be conducted on a guided tour of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, where he will lay a wreath at the tomb of Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He will also engage young Ghanaian IT specialists before attending a reception at the German Ambassador’s Residence.

President Steinmeier will travel to Kumasi on the third day of his visit, where he will perform a sod-cutting ceremony at the Kumasi Technical Institute.

He will also interact with the Vice Chancellor, staff, and alumni of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Additionally, he will visit the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research before paying a courtesv call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, at the Manhyia Palace.

President Steinmeier is scheduled to depart Ghana on Tuesday evening.