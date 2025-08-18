GES opens 2025 Teacher promotions, calls for applications.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has opened applications for the promotion of teaching staff to higher ranks.

In a statement, the Service encouraged qualified teachers and officers to apply and get the opportunity of being promoted to the ranks of Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II, and Principal Superintendent.

According to GES, applicants for Deputy Director must have been promoted to Assistant Director I in or before 2020 and remained at post since then, except for approved leave.

The service clarified that those applying for Assistant Director I must have been promoted to Assistant Director II in or before 2020 and served continuously.

For Assistant Director II, it said applicants must have attained the rank of Principal Superintendent in or before 2020 and stayed at post.

The statement stated that to qualify for Principal Superintendent, teachers must have been promoted to Senior Superintendent I in or before 2020 and served without break, apart from approved leave.

GES added that holders of approved undergraduate degrees would automatically be placed on the Principal Superintendent rank.

The Service further explained that teachers with Master’s or PhD degrees could apply out of turn if the programme was part of an approved GES course of study.

It added that such certificates must not have been obtained before the applicant’s last promotion and must have been earned in or before 2022.

GES said applicants were required to complete the application form online via the provided link or QR code.

It reached that they must also upload a passport-size photograph, their last promotion or appointment letter, and their highest academic certificate used for the application.

It noted that all documents, except the passport photograph, must be uploaded in PDF format and must be clear and legible.

The application window will run from Monday, August 18, 2025, to Friday, September 5, 2025.

By: Jacob Aggrey