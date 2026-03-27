W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation hosts Minister for Fisheries at Du Bois Centre Ahead of Restoration Works

The W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation on Thursday, March 26, welcomed Emelia Arthur, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, to the W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan-African Culture in Accra.

The visit formed part of the Foundation’s ongoing stakeholder engagement efforts to provide key government partners with a firsthand appreciation of the current state of the Centre ahead of the commencement of restoration works on the historic Du Bois Bungalow. It also served as an opportunity to highlight the scope and significance of the Foundation’s vision to transform the Centre into a world-class museum and cultural complex.

The Minister was taken through a guided tour of the Centre, beginning at the Mausoleum, where she paid her respects to Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois and Shirley Graham Du Bois.

The tour continued to the Donor Recognition Wall, where she was briefed on the contributions supporting the Centre’s redevelopment and the importance of strengthening local support for this national heritage initiative.

Education Officers of the Centre then led the delegation through the Du Bois Museum, followed by a walkthrough of the ongoing exhibition, “The Du Boises in Ghana,” which provides insight into the lives and legacy of Dr. Du Bois and his wife during their time in Ghana.

At the Books Preservation Lab, the Minister was introduced to ongoing efforts to conserve and protect archival materials, many of which remain vulnerable due to environmental and structural challenges within the historic bungalow. She was also informed that two members of the Foundation’s staff recently returned from specialised book preservation training at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., further strengthening the Centre’s capacity to safeguard its collections.

The visit concluded at the Administration Building, where architectural renderings and design concepts for the Centre’s redevelopment were presented. The Minister was taken through the Foundation’s vision for a transformed Du Bois Centre, one that integrates preservation, education, research, and immersive visitor experiences.

Delivering remarks during the visit, the Hon. Minister emphasised the importance of the Centre as a space of reflection and responsibility:

“This is not just a place of remembrance. It is a place of reckoning. It asks us what we have learned and what we will now choose to do differently.”

She further highlighted the need for forward-looking development across sectors:“In every sector, including fisheries, agriculture, and education, we must ask ourselves whether we are building an Africa that is dependent, or an Africa that is defined.”

In discussions following the tour, the Foundation highlighted the natural alignment between its redevelopment agenda and the mandates of both the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

As the Centre evolves into a living museum, opportunities exist to incorporate elements of food systems, sustainability, and livelihoods into the visitor experience. This includes showcasing the role of agriculture and fisheries in African identity, cultural heritage, and economic life, while creating space for partnerships, education, and community engagement.

The Minister commended the Foundation for its vision and ongoing efforts, expressing her support for the project and its potential to contribute meaningfully to national development and cultural preservation.

The Foundation expressed its appreciation to the Minister and her delegation for the visit, noting that it marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration.

The Foundation further indicated that its Executive Director will pay a formal courtesy call on the Minister upon his return to Ghana between April 3 and April 10, 2026, to continue discussions and explore areas of partnership.

About the W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation

The W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation is mandated to manage, preserve, and redevelop the W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan-African Culture in partnership with the Government of Ghana. The Foundation is committed to transforming the Centre into a world-class museum, research, and cultural complex that preserves and promotes the legacy of Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois for future generations.