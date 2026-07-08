GFA denies allegations of taking money from players, threatens legal action

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has strongly denied allegations circulating on social media that it takes money from players in exchange for selection into the national football teams.

In a statement, the Association described the claims as false, malicious and fabricated, insisting that it does not demand, solicit or collect money from players for national team call-ups or any other purpose.

The GFA was responding to claims attributed to a purported relative of Prince Owusu, who allegedly stated that the player was asked to give a percentage of his potential earnings from a Ghana national football team call-up to the World Cup.

According to the Association, the allegations were intended to damage its reputation and that of Ghanaian football.

The GFA clarified that its leadership does not select players for any of the national teams, explaining that player invitations are the sole responsibility of the head coach.

It stated that all payments due to players, including appearance fees, match bonuses and winning bonuses, are handled directly by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and paid into the individual bank accounts of players.

It added that the GFA does not handle those payments.

The Association further noted that both its Code of Ethics and that of FIFA strictly prohibit extortion, bribery and other forms of financial misconduct by football officials.

It stressed that anyone found engaging in such acts faces severe sanctions, including possible criminal prosecution.

The GFA urged Ghanaians to verify information before sharing it, stating that the recent exit of the Black Stars has led to the spread of misinformation and fake news about the Association.

It challenged those making the allegations to provide evidence, including the identities of those allegedly involved, the amount of money demanded or paid, and the circumstances surrounding the claims.

The Association reiterated its commitment to integrity, transparency and the development of Ghanaian football, while urging the public to rely on official information from the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

The GFA disclosed that its legal team is reviewing the allegations and that it intends to take legal action against individuals and platforms responsible for spreading what it described as false claims.

It added that it would not make any further comments on the matter until it considers it necessary.

By: Jacob Aggrey