 GFA holds workshop for Premier League fans

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has held a training workshop for the leadership of supporters groups of Premier League clubs.

The workshop, held on Friday, aimed to educate supporters on the recently approved Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025.

These protocols prioritise improving stadium safety and protecting all stakeholders.

“The GFA recognises the vital role supporters play in ensuring the successful implementation of these protocols. By providing a deeper under­standing of their roles and responsibilities, the GFA seeks to foster a collaborative environment that promotes safety and security in stadiums,” a statement from the FA said.

It key objectives included educating supporters on the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Securi­ty Protocols 2025, discussing best practices for implementing the approved protocols, providing an open platform for the GFA to educate support­ers on responsible fan behaviour across League centres and conduct joint training sessions for sup­porters on the laws of the game with the assistance of the Referees Department

“This initiative follows a recent emergency meeting between the GFA and supporters groups, where they discussed safety and security protocols and the importance of cooperation between fans and security personnel,” the statement said.