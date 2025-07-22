Ghacem donates GH¢1m to support govt’s reforestation project

Ghacem Ltd has donat­ed GH¢ 1 million to the government’s “Tree for Life” Reforestation Initiative as part of its commitment to envi­ronmental sustainability.

The government, under the leadership of President Mahama, launched the “Tree for Life” re­forestation initiative in 2025, with the goal of restoring 7 million hectares of degraded land and planting 30 million trees nation­wide.

The initiative is a key compo­nent of the government’s broad­er efforts to combat environmen­tal degradation, particularly the effects of illegal mining (galam­sey), and promote sustainable land management.

Ghacem pledges GH¢ 1 for each Eco Cool Cement Bag Sold

At a formal presentation ceremony held at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources last Thursday, the Managing Director of Ghacem, Dr Frank Huber, highlighted the company’s dedi­cation to green initiatives.

“Today, we are here not just to present this cheque but to partner with the government in telling a joint story, one of envi­ronmental care, sustainability, and responsible industry,” he said.

“Our new cement product, the ‘Ghacem Eco Cool, Gha­na’s first eco-friendly cement, symbolises this commitment. This product is designed to sig­nificantly reduce CO₂ emissions while maintaining the highest construction standards, making it the most sustainable product in the company’s portfolio and we believe that its sustainability drive augments this afforestation nov­elty by the government,” he said.

He said “We are therefore happy to announce that, for every Eco Cool bag sold, GH¢ 1.00 will go directly to the ‘Tree for Life’ project, up to one million bags. However, we are not waiting for sales but we are here to provide the funds upfront so the tree planting can begin immediately.”

Receiving the cheque, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Yusif Sulemana, applauded Ghacem’s gesture, noting, “We reached out to several organisations and Ghacem is the first to respond in such a proactive and committed way.”

“This support places you in a different class of businesses in Ghana. Reforestation is critical for reversing the environmental degradation caused by activities like construction, farming, and illegal mining. Government can­not do it alone so we need private sector collaboration, and this partnership is a shining example,” he said.

The Deputy Minister fur­ther indicated the Ministry’s willingness to explore collabo­rations that encourage the use of eco-friendly construction materials in government projects, aligning public infrastructure development with environmental sustainability.

