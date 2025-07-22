Ghacem donates GH¢1m to support govt’s reforestation project
Ghacem Ltd has donated GH¢ 1 million to the government’s “Tree for Life” Reforestation Initiative as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability.
The government, under the leadership of President Mahama, launched the “Tree for Life” reforestation initiative in 2025, with the goal of restoring 7 million hectares of degraded land and planting 30 million trees nationwide.
The initiative is a key component of the government’s broader efforts to combat environmental degradation, particularly the effects of illegal mining (galamsey), and promote sustainable land management.
Ghacem pledges GH¢ 1 for each Eco Cool Cement Bag Sold
At a formal presentation ceremony held at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources last Thursday, the Managing Director of Ghacem, Dr Frank Huber, highlighted the company’s dedication to green initiatives.
“Today, we are here not just to present this cheque but to partner with the government in telling a joint story, one of environmental care, sustainability, and responsible industry,” he said.
“Our new cement product, the ‘Ghacem Eco Cool, Ghana’s first eco-friendly cement, symbolises this commitment. This product is designed to significantly reduce CO₂ emissions while maintaining the highest construction standards, making it the most sustainable product in the company’s portfolio and we believe that its sustainability drive augments this afforestation novelty by the government,” he said.
He said “We are therefore happy to announce that, for every Eco Cool bag sold, GH¢ 1.00 will go directly to the ‘Tree for Life’ project, up to one million bags. However, we are not waiting for sales but we are here to provide the funds upfront so the tree planting can begin immediately.”
Receiving the cheque, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Yusif Sulemana, applauded Ghacem’s gesture, noting, “We reached out to several organisations and Ghacem is the first to respond in such a proactive and committed way.”
“This support places you in a different class of businesses in Ghana. Reforestation is critical for reversing the environmental degradation caused by activities like construction, farming, and illegal mining. Government cannot do it alone so we need private sector collaboration, and this partnership is a shining example,” he said.
The Deputy Minister further indicated the Ministry’s willingness to explore collaborations that encourage the use of eco-friendly construction materials in government projects, aligning public infrastructure development with environmental sustainability.
BY TIMES REPORTER