Black Queens lose 1-0 to Cameroon in tight WAFCON Group C clash

The Black Queens were edged out 1-0 by Cameroon in their second Group C match at the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Ghana made a bright start and controlled possession in the opening exchanges, but the Indomitable Lionesses broke the deadlock in the first half through a converted penalty.

Coach Kim Lars Björkegren’s side came out stronger after the break, pressing forward and creating several chances in search of an equalizer. However, they were unable to break down a resolute Cameroonian defense.

The Queens continued to push until the final whistle and kept the scoreline respectable with a disciplined defensive display, but Cameroon held on for all three points.

The defeat leaves Ghana’s qualification hopes alive heading into the final Group C fixture, where they must pick up points to reach the knockout stage.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme