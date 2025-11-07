Ghana beat Benin 2-0 in WAFU B U20 Girls Cup opener

The Black Princesses got their WAFU B U20 Girls’ Cup title defense off to a strong start with a 2-0 win over hosts Benin on Friday.

The match saw Ghana creating early scoring chances, with Mary Amponsah’s effort parried away by the Benin goalkeeper and Ivy Osei Owusu’s long drive narrowly missing the post.

The breakthrough came in the 22nd minute when Linda Owusu Ansah scored after a great pass from Agnes Yeboah.

Ghana went into halftime with a 1-0 lead. After the break, Sarah Nyarko replaced Agnes Yeboah and scored Ghana’s second goal in the 77th minute, curling the ball into the top right corner.

Benin pushed for a consolation goal, but goalkeeper Grace Andoh made some crucial saves to secure Ghana’s 2-0 victory.

Ghana’s next match is against arch-rivals Nigeria on Saturday, November 8, 2025.