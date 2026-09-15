Ghana, Columbus partner to recruit nurses for US jobs

← Previous Next →

The Ministry of Health has secured a new pathway for qualified Ghanaian nurses to access employment opportunities in the United States after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Ghana and the City of Columbus, Ohio.

The agreement, signed by the Ministries of Health and Labour, Jobs and Employment, follows months of technical discussions with US counterparts and sets the stage for detailed arrangements on the ethical recruitment and deployment of Ghanaian health professionals, particularly nurses.

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the MoU goes beyond recruitment, stressing that any deployment arrangement must protect the rights, welfare and professional interests of Ghanaian health workers.

He said the initiative forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to secure credible and decent international employment opportunities for Ghanaian health professionals in line with Ghana’s Migration Policy and international standards.

According to him, the partnership builds on the existing Sister-City relationship between Accra and Columbus and Ghana Labour Exchange Programme.

The Minister assured that the ministry will continue to pursue partnerships that create decent jobs for Ghanaian health professionals abroad, in line with Ghana’s Migration Policy, international best practices and global standards, while ensuring that the welfare and professional rights of those recruited remain protected.