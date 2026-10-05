Nana B pledges to help NPP win 2028 elections

Newly elected National Second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has pledged to work with the party’s leadership to help the NPP win the 2028 general elections.

In a statement issued on October 4, 2026, Mr Boakye expressed gratitude to the party’s delegates for electing him to the position at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

He described his election as a promotion after serving the party as National Youth Organiser and National Organiser over the past eight years.

“I take the promotion with great honour and pledge to join forces with our able leadership in ensuring that, by the grace of God, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is elected President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2028 general elections,” he stated.

According to him, the party’s task is clear, and its leadership must work together to present a strong front to challenge the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

“Our job is clearly cut out for us, and we would work to present a formidable front that will wrestle power from this repressive NDC government,” he said.

Mr Boakye also congratulated the NPP and the newly elected national officers on what he described as a successful electoral process.

He called on the newly elected officers to work together to help the party return to power.

He further expressed gratitude to God for what he described as His mercies during the National Delegates Conference and prayed for blessings for the NPP and Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey