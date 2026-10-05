Parliament clarifies “No Vacancy” notice for NSS Personnel

Parliament has clarified public commentary on social media regarding a notice on its notice board that read “No Vacancy for National Service Personnel 2026/2027. Kindly go for reposting.”

In a statement, signed by the Director of Media Relations, David Sebastian Damoah, Parliament said the notice has been misconstrued and was not a policy statement, a freeze on national service placements, or a change in its support for the National Service Scheme.

According to Parliament, the notice was a routine administrative message to prospective personnel who reported to the House, informing them that it has received more personnel than it can accommodate for the 2026/2027 service year and that they should seek reposting to other institutions.

It said it remains committed to the National Service Scheme and values the contribution of service personnel to its work, and regrets any confusion or inconvenience the wording may have caused.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme