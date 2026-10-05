Former NPA boss Mustapha Abdul-Hamid accepts defeat in NPP vice chairmanship race

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has accepted defeat in his bid to become a National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Abdul-Hamid polled 2,956 votes in the contest, falling 31 votes short of Nana Akomea, who secured the third and final Vice Chairmanship slot with 2,987 votes. Kojo Fosu Boadu polled 3,116 votes, while Henry Nana Boakye obtained 3,061 votes.

The election was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026, as part of the NPP’s National Executive Conference, where the party elected new national executives.

In a statement issued after the election, Dr Abdul-Hamid said his ambition to become Vice National Chairman did not materialise, but stressed that the interest of the party was more important than his personal ambition.

“My ambition to be Vice National Chairman of the party did not materialize. But the interest of the party supersedes my personal ambition,” he stated.

He said he had contested several elections in his lifetime, winning some and losing others, adding that the experiences had shaped him over the years.

“I have contested many elections in my life time. I have won some and lost some. Indeed, such is life. In life, you win some and lose some,” he said.

Dr Abdul-Hamid congratulated the three successful candidates and pledged to support them and the party in achieving its objectives.

“I stand in readiness as I have done since 1992, to help them and by extension the party to realize its goals,” he stated.

He called for unity within the NPP and said the party must re-strategise, rebuild and reorganise ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“Together we shall re-strategize, rebuild and re-organize for 2028. The battle to recover our nation begins from within,” he said.

Dr Abdul-Hamid has been involved in the NPP since 1992 and previously served as the party’s first elected National Youth Organiser. He also served as Minister for Information and later as Chief Executive Officer of the NPA.

By: Jacob Aggrey